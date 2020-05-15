Tropical system to become storm over weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A poorly organized low pressure SE of Miami FL will continue to move off to the NNE through the weekend.
Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development late Saturday and early Sunday for this area to develop a true low pressure center.
We can expect it to stay well east of our area as it moves through the NW Bahamas on Saturday and then toward the Carolina coast.
We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance for a scattered shower or two as some convergent bands rotate around the center of the system. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 80′s.
Saturday night expect partly cloudy skies and lows around 70.
Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the WNW at 10 mph.
More of the same can be expected for Monday, but a frontal system will get close on Tuesday and bring a change.
Tuesday expect increasing cloudiness and a good chance for some more rain.
For boaters on Saturday winds will be out of the NE and then NW at 10 kts. and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
