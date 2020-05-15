Percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County continues to decline

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Even though the number of COVID-19 cases in Manatee County continues to rise, the overall percentage of people testing positive for the virus has been on a steady decline for the past 10 days.
On May 8th 10.5% of people in Manatee County who were tested tested positive. On May 14th, 8.8% of people tested came back with positive test results. Manatee county has tested about 2% of their population, which is over 9,000 people. But the county’s new goal is to increase the number of people tested to 3%, which would be a little over 12,000 people.
Officials say the decrease in the percentage of positive test results can be attributed to the increase in tests and testing sites throughout Manatee County. Medical experts say as more tests are given out, it gives them information about where the hot spots are in the county and it helps them with contact tracing. Seeing a steady decline of the percentage of test results that come back positive will help commissioners make decisions about reopening parts of the county.
“With each day of decline, that’s a good sign and it gives our administration team the data that they need to make a good recommendation to the county commissioners for opening up you know phase two in Manatee county, and phase three, and more of those public facilities that they are eager to get to,” said Nicholas Azzara who is Manatee County’s Information Outreach Manager.
In Manatee County, about 60% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered. Azzara reminds residents that they should still be following the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing face masks when they are out in public.
