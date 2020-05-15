A military tribute coming to the skies over Suncoast Friday morning

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla (WWSB) - Two planes will show tribute to thousands of healthcare workers in the Tampa Bay area, and a special stop will come right over the Suncoast.
MacDill Air Force Base will fly two KC-135 Stratotankers over 12 hospitals in this region, including Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The tankers will take off at 9:30 am and start their path around the region at 10:30 am. See the exact expected times on the graphic below.
"This flight is a way to honor all health care workers and first responders and remind them we are all in this together,” said Col. Douglas Stouffer, the 927th ARW commander.
People are encouraged to take pictures and use #RefuelingTheFrontline but are asked to not congregate in large groups to view this tribute.
“This community goes out of their way to honor our sacrifices,” Col. Steve Snelson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander told us. “This is an honor for us to be able to display our gratitude to these warriors who protect our base and this community from this horrible virus.”
A combination of active duty and reserve teams with the 6th and the 927th ARW be will onboard.
12 major hospitals are in the path:
- Tampa General Davis Island
- Brandon Regional; Riverview Regional
- South Bay Hospital; Sarasota Memorial
- St. Anthony (St. Petersburg)
- St. Petersburg General Women’s Hospital
- Pines Bay VA
- Largo Medical Center
- Tampa General (North Tampa)
- USF
