Gov. DeSantis announces state will go into 'Full Phase 1’ re-opening Monday, May 18

The “Smart. Safe. Step by Step" plan to re-open the state will now expand its first phase to include gyms and fitness centers and other businesses. Citing fewer positive COVID-19 cases statewide in the last 45-days , the Governor said they will go to a “Full Phase 1” approach, opening other businesses that were suggested in the initial plans provided. These rollouts will not involve South Florida where two counties (Miami-Dade and Broward ) only recently enacted Phase 1 due to high COVID numbers.