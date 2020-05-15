Gov. DeSantis announces state will go into 'Full Phase 1’ re-opening Monday, May 18

(WWSB) - Keeping his eyes on Florida’s vulnerable population and increasing testing, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state will continue its phase 1 rollouts, starting Monday.
The “Smart. Safe. Step by Step" plan to re-open the state will now expand its first phase to include gyms and fitness centers and other businesses. Citing fewer positive COVID-19 cases statewide in the last 45-days , the Governor said they will go to a “Full Phase 1” approach, opening other businesses that were suggested in the initial plans provided. These rollouts will not involve South Florida where two counties (Miami-Dade and Broward ) only recently enacted Phase 1 due to high COVID numbers.
Long-term care facilities will need to continue testing.
Here’s what the new Phase 1 additions will mean, effective Monday, May 18:
* 50% capacity at restaurants
* 50% capacity at retail stores
* 50% capacity museums, libraries
* Gyms, Fitness Centers can operate with clear social distancing, and sanitizing
Gov. DeSantis also urged sports teams to practice and work in Florida, citing that teams should be able to play without fans. He also said that he would not be opening movie theaters at this time.
As for theme parks around the state, the governor urged park owners to submit re-opening plans to the state.
“The American people never signed up for a perpetual shelter in place order,” the governor said to reporters.
