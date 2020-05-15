Florida firefighters battling nearly 100 wildfires totaling close to 16,000 acres across the state

Officials are asking Florida residents to abide by local burn bans, and to use extreme caution while performing any outdoor activities. You can determine if your county is in a burn ban by visiting https://www.fdacs.gov/Consumer-Resources/Health-and-Safety/Current-Wildfire-Conditions and clicking on the available burn ban map. “The majority of the fires that are occurring are human caused. A lot of that is carelessness, a lot of people don’t pay attention to the weather. So, burn bans when those go into effect it kind of encourages people not to burn, not to conduct outdoor activities that may throw a spark. One less spark means one less wildfire that our Florida wildland firefighters have to respond to; putting both themselves and the citizens of Florida at risk,” states Bond.