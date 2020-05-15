Florida DOH confirms 43,210 positive COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health reports that 43,210 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed state wide across the duration of the pandemic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his efforts to increase testing, especially among vulnerable populations. The state has confirmed 1,875 deaths.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 813 Residents: 809 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 78 Hospitalizations* Residents: 190 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 333 (41%) Female: 476 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 164 (20%) White: 518 (64%) Other: 61 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 66 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 146 (18%) Not-Hispanic: 558 (69%) Unknown/No Data: 105 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 487 Residents: 471 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 143 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 66
Gender: Male: 191 (41%) Female: 279 (59%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 28 (6%) White: 369 (78%) Other: 31 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 43 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 46 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 347 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 78 (17%)
