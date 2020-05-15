First Alert Weather: Early named storm seems likely.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is not unheard of to get a tropical or subtropical storm develop outside of the normal hurricane season. In fact, it seems to be more common these days and some researchers theorize that it is due to a warmer planet and warmer ocean temperatures. In the last 13 years we have had early season storms in 9. There has even been some discussion about increasing the length of the hurricane season to include part or all of May. In any event, we are likely to see a tropical or subtropical storm Arthur develop as early as this evening or as late as the end of the weekend. It’s track will be away from Florida and it’s impact will be to improve our weather by sling back some dry air.