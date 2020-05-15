First Alert Weather: Early named storm seems likely.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is not unheard of to get a tropical or subtropical storm develop outside of the normal hurricane season. In fact, it seems to be more common these days and some researchers theorize that it is due to a warmer planet and warmer ocean temperatures. In the last 13 years we have had early season storms in 9. There has even been some discussion about increasing the length of the hurricane season to include part or all of May. In any event, we are likely to see a tropical or subtropical storm Arthur develop as early as this evening or as late as the end of the weekend. It’s track will be away from Florida and it’s impact will be to improve our weather by sling back some dry air.
The tropical system will increase the rain chance for South Florida and bring some gusty winds and hazardous boating to the south and east parts of the state. The rain is not a bad thing. Parts of South Florida are in a drought and could use a good soaking. After the Suncoast sees a few thunderstorms today we will dry out and have sunny and dry skies this weekend. Only an isolated shower will be possible Saturday and rain Sunday will be unlikely. The breezy winds will start to relax tonight and weekend boating conditions should improve.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.