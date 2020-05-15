DOH Sarasota adds more testing around the county

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH Sarasota will add more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the county next week.
The tests are by appointment and are for individuals who are currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or those who work in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.
While these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
North Port: Wednesday, May 20, 8 a.m. to noon - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 West Price Blvd, North Port.
Venice: Thursday, May 21, 8 a.m. to noon - Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue South on the island of Venice.
Englewood: Friday, May 22, 8 a.m. to Noon - Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road, Englewood.
