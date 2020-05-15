Doctor whose milestone was celebrated by hospital staff gets memorable send-off

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a recovery that caught the attention of national media. Dr. Steve Hefler, a pediatrician and Navy veteran, was transported to a less critical step-down unit after significantly improving. As he was escorted down the hallway, staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital serenaded him with his favorite song: “Country Roads” by John Denver.
Hefler’s family joined in via Facetime. It was a celebration that his family shared and that many around the Suncoast took comfort in seeing.
Now 45 days after being admitted to the hospital, family by his side, they joined in to sing his favorite song one more time as he was released after beating COVID-19 for good.
The Hefler family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to donate phone chargers to hospitals across the United States to ensure families can always communicate with their loved ones in quarantine. If you would like to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.