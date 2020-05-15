Did you file for unemployment in March and still haven’t received benefits?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a news conference in Jacksonville Friday said 99.99% of people who filed in March, qualified for unemployment and completed their applications should have received benefits.
Many of you have reached out to ABC7 saying that’s not the case.
The Governor said when the Department of Economic Opportunity goes through a case they’re finding incomplete applications.
“Especially if you’re in that late March period you should have been processed by now if your application was complete and if you’re eligible. If they haven’t been, I want those names. We’ll bring it over to the agency later today and see if we can get working on it,” said Governor DeSantis.
If you’re in this situation, here is the what you can do:
Here is the Governors email: governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com
Here is Secretary Satter’s email: jonathan.satter@dms.myflorida.com
