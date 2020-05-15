Coronavirus has changed how we get our nails and hair done

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At Cali Nails in Parrish, if a customer is not wearing a mask, they are able to purchase once they walk in the nail salon.
This is now the new “normal”.
Plexiglass was installed between each nail station for the safety of the nail tech and customer.
“We require them to wear masks. We have a plexiglass shield, and we’re booking appointments only so we know when to expect our customers”. says Kim Vo, who is the owner of Cali Nails.
Nancy Defeo has been coming to Cali Nails for over 10 years and says she feels safe to get her nails done here.
“It’s been a while, I feel totally safe with all the proper precautions. I’m a nurse so I know how hard it is now with the precautions and everything that needed to be done". says Defeo.
Meanwhile, at Sarasota’s Modish Hair Salon, customers must also have on a mask.
The hairstylists are stationed one chair apart from each other to ensure social distancing.
We definitely didn’t want to overbook ourselves even though we do have a lot of people are trying to get in right now. We want to make sure that we have time between our clients to do everything to sanitize and everything’s up to par for regulations." says hairstylist Chelsea Linde.
Customers say despite the changes they are happy nail and hair salons are finally open.
Susan Tameris it's great to have a piece of normal back.
“It’s so great it’s so rewarding to feel back to what we call normal. I feel safe,I feel totally comfortable at Modish because I of the safety measures". says Tameris.
