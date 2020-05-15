City of Sarasota extends public health emergency until May 22

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has extended its public health emergency until May 22.
The city is urging residents to wear masks in public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although Gov. DeSantis announced that Florida would be continuing its Phase 1 re-opening, the city has not announced whether or not Lido Beach will reopen. City officials are set to discuss that at a meeting on May 18.
Although City buildings remain closed to the public, most City operations and services are still available.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.