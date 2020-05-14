Woman in critical condition after being struck by truck

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman who was out for a jog is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Bahia Vista. The victim was out for a run when she was struck by a Sarasota County work truck. Officials say the truck made a u-turn at Bahia Vista and Witmarsum Blvd.
The woman was crossing Witmarsium in the cross walk. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and struck the victim, dragging her at least 60 feet.
The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
