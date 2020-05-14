Will they stay or will they go? West Villages Debates Separating from the City of North Port

“Instead of the North Port Police Department, who have to drive six miles to get here, we’ll receive service from Sarasota County Sherriff’s Office who is literally right next door to us. Instead of the trucks who pick up our trash and recycle that say City of North Port, they’ll say Waste Management on them,” John Miesel, a resident in West Villages explained, “When fire trucks or ambulances need to come, they’ll still say Sarasota County EMS because that’s who we get our services from today because North Port doesn’t have the services to support us.”