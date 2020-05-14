Wildfire shuts down busy stretch of I-75 in Alligator Alley; evacuations underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four fires are burning in South Florida and causing major problems in several communities and shutting off a vital passage across the state.
Four brush fires are burning across 4000 acres. There is no containment as of midnight Wednesday. Mandatory evacuations were underway from Collier County.
A 20 mile stretch of I-75 is closed, in a portion known as Alligator Alley. Here’s the impact area.
This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.
