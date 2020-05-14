VIDEO: Two parachutists survive tandem jump gone awry

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parachutists were critically injured Wednesday during a tandem jump in Titusville and the entire incident was caught on camera.
Police were called to a home regarding two adult males who feel from the sky and struck a tree in someone’s front yard. Video posted by Christina Renfroe to social media showed the pair spinning through the air during a parachute malfunction before their rough landing at a home on Tennessee Street.
Titusville police say the plane originated at Dunn airport. Both victims were transported by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.
