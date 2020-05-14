Suncoast Strong COVID-19 resource guide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our daily lives, but residents in the Suncoast are committed to rebuilding and coming back stronger than ever. ABC7 is working to keep you informed and safe. We have created a COVID-19 resource guide that will provide information on ways to stay healthy and happy as we work to rebound from the novel coronavirus.
Health: Staying informed of COVID-19 numbers is the first step in making sure that we are fulfilling our responsibilities to one another. The Department of Health has provided a dashboard that updates once daily and can allow you to search for COVID-19 hotspots near you.
Testing: Testing is another essential service provided by the state and local DOH offices. In Sarasota, testing is available at the Mall at University Town Center. The testing site is located in the parking lot east of Dillard’s.
Check out the DOH-Sarasota and DOH-Manatee for more information on when testing is available near you.
If you are ill and experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19, the DOH asks you to contact them first before heading in to see a doctor.
My Money: The financial uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has touched off is troubling. Many people don’t know where their next paycheck or meal is coming from.
Unemployment: The state of Florida is experiencing issues with its unemployment website. The Department of Economic Opportunity is acknowledging that its CONNECT website is experiencing overload.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is available to all Floridians. Learn more here. Claims are continuing to be processed with more servers being brought in.
Charities: If you need food and supplies, there is no shame in asking for help. Here are contacts for those groups if you need help or if you would like to donate food:
Meals on Wheels-Bradenton - (941) 747-4655
Meals on Wheels-Sarasota - (941) 366-6693
All Faiths Food Bank - (941) 379-6333
Visit My Suncoast’s Help The Hungry section to learn more.
Safety: Even with hours of operation limited, city law enforcement departments are still available if you need them.
Reports may be taken over the phone to limit in-person contact. In Sarasota, police officers will take reports over the phone. To view an entire list of what sorts of calls will be dealt with via the phone, click here.
If a situation is life-threatening, call 911 immediately.
Travel: Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it clear in recent speeches that he wanted road work to continue in the state as it was continuing to bolster the economy with job creation. For a complete look at roadwork around the state, click here.
As for the airport, SRQ is slowly seeing an increase in travelers coming through the airport. Travelers are advised to use social distancing practices if travel cannot be avoided.
Re-openings: New rules and regulations are in effect at salons and barbershops across the state. Appointments are now required for service and stylist are required to wear protective gear. No walk-ins are allowed and appointments are limited to staff and the client.
Beaches have also re-opened, but social distancing rules are enforced at both Manatee County and Sarasota County Beaches.
Lido Beach in Sarasota is not yet reopened and a decision will not be made on that until city officials meet on May 18.
