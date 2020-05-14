Publix to expand store hours

(WWSB) - Publix has announced that it will be extending store hours and eliminating reserved shopping time periods.
The store announced that starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Public pharmacies will also return to regular operating hours.
With the announcement of the new expanded store hours, Publix also said the store will be stopping reserved shopping hours, including those for frontline workers and the elderly.
“We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need,” said a statement from store management.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.