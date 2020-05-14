Here’s what industries are currently hiring

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -More than 1.9 Million people in Florida have filed for unemployment since March 15th.
So, when it comes to searching for jobs, what industries are hiring? Mireya Eavey, who is the Executive Vice President of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, said the health care industry is actively hiring workers. Eavey said an example of this is Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which is opening up new facilities in the future and will have to fill all of those open positions. Local colleges that offer programs, like nursing, are also seeing their fall semester fill up with students wanting to transition into health care related jobs. Like the recession, Eavey predicts that after the pandemic is over some people will make career changes.
The manufacturing industry is another area people looking for work should checkout. Locally, PGT Industries has about 150 job openings. Eavey said a company like PGT Industries gives workers the opportunity to grow within the company and work their way up. Insurance is another field people should look into.
"The insurance industry is one that, you know we've been promoting insurance as a great career and this is one that's been very busy during the situation and there's very easy entry with customer service certification and they can continue to learn and be able to make a great living in the insurance industry. So that's another one that I'm going to be just checking on because I think we're going to see a lot of people going into that industry," Eavey said.
Grocery stores, which have had a need for workers during the pandemic, continue to have open positions as well.
If you’d like to see what jobs are currently available along the Suncoast, a good resource is the Job Focus website. As for jobs open all throughout Florida, check out Employ Florida’s website.
