Here’s what industries are currently hiring

So, when it comes to searching for jobs, what industries are hiring? Mireya Eavey, who is the Executive Vice President of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, said the health care industry is actively hiring workers. Eavey said an example of this is Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which is opening up new facilities in the future and will have to fill all of those open positions. Local colleges that offer programs, like nursing, are also seeing their fall semester fill up with students wanting to transition into health care related jobs. Like the recession, Eavey predicts that after the pandemic is over some people will make career changes.