Governor Ron DeSantis inviting pro sports leagues and teams to practice and play in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis inviting pro sports leagues and teams to Florida to start playing again.
“All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and playing," said DeSantis. "Now we’re not necessarily going to have fans, but there’s been reports that Major League Soccer would want to have their season in Orlando, do it, we want to have you here. We want to have the basketball practicing again, we would love to have the Major League Baseball, and I think the message is our people are starved to have some of this back in their lives.”
Since spring training was halted because of the pandemic, the economic loss for the Suncoast this year has been extensive. Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County, says bringing pro sports back to Florida would be a big boost.
“It would be tremendous visibility, you wouldn’t have the same economic impact because you don’t have the fans coming to see them," said Haley. "But still you know, anytime those games are on television, they show the pictures of the beaches, the area activities and it will serve as a reminder that when you are ready to vacation, Florida is a wonderful place.”
The governor has this message for the commissioners of all the pro sports leagues.
“If you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida,” said DeSantis.
