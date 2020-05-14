First Alert Weather: Tropical System getting better organized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A center of low pressure now looks to be developing south of Key West and NE of Havana Cuba. Heavy rain continues to slam the Keys and will continue over the next 24 hours as the system moves to the NE at 10 mph.
Gale warnings are already up for all of the Keys all the way to Palm Beach County. The chance of this developing into the 1st storm of the season has been increasing through the day. It now has an 80% chance for developing on Friday.
We will see some surge of moisture our way on Friday which gives us a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for the Suncoast. That rain chance is at 50%.
It will be windy here again on Friday with winds out of the east at 20 mph. This system should push far enough away on Saturday that it should have little impact on our weekend weather.
