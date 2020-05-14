First Alert Weather: Thursday, May 14, 2020 - Warm and windy with rain chances returning tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
It’ll be a warm and windy afternoon across the Suncoast. Mostly sunny to partly sunny throughout the day as a gradual increase in moisture is expected to lift northward across the region. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and winds will be strong out of the east at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
For tonight, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain chance for the southern half of the Suncoast. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s and winds will remain breezy out of the east.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be very high this afternoon. Seas will be at 2-4 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters.
