Face mask giveaway continues in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - County Commissioners in Manatee County are holding more giveaways this week in areas hit hard by COVID-19.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings like grocery stores and pharmacies.
South County/Tallevast distribution: Friday from 8:30 - 10 a.m., Commissioner Servia will give out face masks and offer gel hand sanitizer refills to anyone who brings a small plastic pump or squeeze container, 10 ounces or less. The event will be at the Transit Fleet Transit Fleet Facility at 2411 Tallevast Rd.
Palmetto, Bradenton distribution: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at all MCR Health locations.
Masks are also available during the hours of noon and 2 p.m. at three youth centers in Manatee County while supplies last:
- Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St W, Palmetto
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto
- 13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th St E, Bradenton
The free face masks being given away are disposable but they can be used more than once if they are not soiled. Use clean, sanitized hands whenever a disposable face mask is put on or removed from the face. If the mask is clean after wearing, it should be folded in half (lengthwise or widthwise) and then folded so the outside surfaces touch each other. Place the folded mask in a sealed paper bag or, if you use a plastic bag leave it open.
