Desantis signs order to allow Miami-Dade, Broward counties into Phase 1 re-opening

DORAL Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he signed an executive order to allow Miami-Dade and Broward County to transition to Phase 1 of Florida’s plan to re-open.
Initially, those two counties alongside Palm Beach County were not allowed to join the governor’s plan to re-open the state due to high numbers of COVID-19. The “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step, Plan for Florida’s Recovery" kicked off April 30 with DeSantis’ task force.
Citing low hospital capacity, DeSantis agreed that it was time to allow Miami-Dade and Broward into the first phase, after both counties submitted a detailed plan. The re-opening involves a partial lifting of the governor’s stay-at-home order. Thursday’s order did not include Palm Beach County.
The order does not include beaches, spas, bars, gyms or movie theaters.
There is still no word on when Phase 2 of the “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step, Plan" will be rolled out.
