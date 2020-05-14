DeSantis set to make an announcement regarding gyms Friday

(WWSB) - Gov. DeSantis told reporters that he plans on making an announcement regarding re-opening gyms Friday.
The governor was holding a press conference regarding allowing Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to start Phase 1 re-opening. Re-opening gyms had initially been listed as part of Florida’s Phase 2 re-opening plan. However, the governor said he wasn’t sure why gyms could not re-open at limited capacity.
DeSantis said he disagreed with the CDC’s guidelines that gym’s were a dangerous place.
“I think if you do sanitation...first of all, this is a virus that if you’re in good shape.. you’re probably gonna be okay. Why would we want to dissuade people from being in shape?” said DeSantis.
Gym owners have been hit hard during the pandemic. ABC7 interviewed Adam Tar, owner of CrossFit North Port. He said that his business was losing $12,000 a month.
ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
