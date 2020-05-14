All City of Sarasota tennis courts to re-open Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All tennis courts owned and operated by the City of Sarasota will re-open Friday, May 15.
This is in addition to the Payne Park Tennis Center.
Here are the policies for Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, Gillespie Park and Pioneer Park:
- Tennis Courts open May 15, 2020
- Follow park hours 5 am – 11 pm
- Excluding doubles play at this time, players will be asked to adhere to safe playing policies as recommended by the United States Tennis Association.
- Two (2) players per court to maintain six feet social distancing
- Each player must have a new can of balls that only he/she will touch; consider different color balls or marking your balls
- Players are to remain on one side of the court and remain 6 feet apart when taking breaks
- Players are asked to press the ball against their foot with the racket, lift up quickly, and hit to opponent
Please visit www.LetsPlaySarasota.com for a complete list of reopening policies, for the Payne Park Tennis Center.
