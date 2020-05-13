Tropical trouble to stay east of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We continue to watch an old frontal boundary located just south of Florida for the potential of developing a little spin up tropical system as it heads toward the NW Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 10% chance of developing over the next 2 days and 70% over the next 3-5 days. Even if it does form it will pose no threat to the Suncoast as it will move to the NE through the NW Bahamas.
If the system reaches sustained winds up to 40 mph it would be called Arthur. It is likely that the system will develop but just as likely it won’t hit the U.S. as a cold front picks it up early next week and carries it out to the open waters of the Atlantic.
For the Suncoast expect generally sunny skies again on Thursday with a high in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. It will be breezy as we are stuck between a high off the Carolina coast and the system developing to our south. Expect the winds to be out of the east at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 at times on Thursday.
Friday we see an increase in moisture as the low tracks through the NW Bahamas. So look for mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a good chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later in the day on Friday.
The weekend is looking good with generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s. There will only be a very small chance for an isolated shower or two.
