Sarasota teen arrested after allegedly stealing car and crashing it

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota teenager is behind bars after deputies say he stole a car and crashed it in the Gulf Gate Community.
We have included video of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) helicopter following the alleged suspect, a 17-year-old boy.
According to a press release from SCSO, deputies attempted to pull over a white truck for speeding on Siesta Key.
The truck took off through the beach parking lot, so deputies took to the sky with the chopper.
After following the stolen vehicle, the driver eventually crashed into a tree.
The teen is being charged with grand theft and fleeing to elude.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.