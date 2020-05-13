PGT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) _ PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.6 million.
The North Venice, Florida-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.
The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.5 million.
PGT shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGTI