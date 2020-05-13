Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The nature of these golf tournaments resemble the old silly season. Except this isn't a cash grab. It started Tuesday with the Scottsdale Open. That's a 54-hole event in Arizona that usually gets little attention. But with golf shut down for two months because of the new coronavirus, more than a dozen players with PGA Tour experience are in the field. What follows are made-for-TV exhibitions on Sunday involving Rory McIlroy and on May 24 involving Tiger Woods. Both are raising big money for COVID-19 relief funds. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says they could be a reminder that when golf resumes, it won't look exactly the same.