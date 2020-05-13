Governor plans to extend executive order suspending non-payment evictions and foreclosures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The lack of unemployment benefits is causing a domino effect.
Evictions and foreclosures are looming for many who haven't been able to make ends meet.
Many are saying this is yet another layer of issues the unemployment system is causing them.
The Governor signed the 45 days suspension of evictions and foreclosures for non-paying tenants on April 2, and this Sunday that order is set to expire.
“During the moratorium anything that was served is not valid and they would have to re-serve either the notice. Or the court would have to give the tenant additional time,” said Icard Merrill attorney Alyssa Nohren.
Despite the Governor’s order, people tell ABC 7 they’re still receiving eviction notices after not being able to pay their April or May rent.
“They want you to move out within three days of getting the letter,” said Sarasota resident Bill Holemo.
Holemo owes nearly 1,400 dollars. He’s lived in his mobile home community for more than a decade.
“I don’t know what to do. I just don’t know what to do. And I can’t seem to get this unemployment thing squared away and it’s driving me crazy,” said Holemo.
The governor in a press conference Wednesday said an extension to the order could be coming.
“Yeah I think we’re going to do it through the end of the month. But we’ll have an announcement on that I think pretty soon,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A possible extension may be coming but real estate attorneys say landlords and tenants need to communicate now.
“If you file an eviction it’s probably going to be 30 days before you get that tenant out and you’re going to spend money on the legal process,” said Nohren.
She says both parties should talk it out and find an agreement that works for the both of them whether it’s the tenant paying half of what they owe or the landlord creating a payment plan.
Nohren says if a tenant needs help or can’t represent themselves, they can reach out to Legal Aid of Manasota INC. in Sarasota County and Gulf Coast Legal Services in Manatee County.
Legal aid of Manasota (Downtown Sarasota): 941-366-0038
Gulf Coast Legal Services (Manatee): 941-746-6151
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.