Florida DOH announces 42,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 42, 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also confirms 1,827 deaths.
The Department of Health is currently updating numbers once daily at 11 a.m. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 806 Residents: 802 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 75 Hospitalizations* Residents: 188 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 327 (41%) Female: 475 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 163 (20%) White: 515 (64%) Other: 60 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 64 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 145 (18%) Not-Hispanic: 553 (69%) Unknown/No Data: 104 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 440 Residents: 424 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 142 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 174 (41%) Female: 250 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 25 (6%) White: 340 (80%) Other: 31 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 28 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 43 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 329 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 52 (12%)
