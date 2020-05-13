FIU student adds to lawsuit over tuition, fees

“Plaintiff (Fagundez) does not impugn defendant for taking measures to protect the public health; but defendant must acknowledge that the education and services it now provides to students throughout the university system lack the full value of those for which plaintiff and the class paid,” Tuesday’s lawsuit against the Board of Governors said. “Not only is a fully online college experience inferior, socially and academically, to the in-person experience for which plaintiff and the class paid; but the university system’s ersatz online courses now offered to students are inferior to online courses that were conceived as such in the first instance.”