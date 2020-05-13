First Alert Weather: Possible tropical system no threat to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A stalled front to the south and an expanding area of high pressure to the north will act together to bring a breezy wind out of the east for the next few days. This will tend to keep our west coast sea breeze pinned close to the coast. Without the cooling effect of the sea breeze combined with lack of rainfall, our temperatures will climb a bit and most locations will be close to or exceed the 90 mark. Humidity will slowly rise over the next few days but remain manageable today. By Friday it will feel sticky but the moisture will also fuel showers and thunderstorms that are likely to form. Both Friday and Saturday will feature good rain chances.