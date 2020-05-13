DOH Sarasota adds another testing site for Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH Sarasota has added an additional day of COVID-19 drive-thru testing.
Testing is by appointment only and will be held at Bethlehem Bible Church, 1680 18th Street, Sarasota. The drive-thru hours of operation start at 8 a.m. and end at noon Friday, May 15, 2020.
Testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting. Patients must call for an appointment and they will be screened using current CDC guidelines.
To make an appointment to visit any of DOH Sarasota COVID-19 test sites, please call 941-861-2883, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
DOH Sarasota can also accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
Here are other local testing schedules:
South County: Wednesday, May 13, 8 a.m. to noon - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port
Mid-County: Thursday, May 14, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel
North County: Friday, May 15, 8 a.m. to noon - Bethlehem Bible Church located at 1680 18th Street, Sarasota
All patients must have an appointment to be tested, please call (941) 861-2883 to be evaluated and scheduled for an appointment.
