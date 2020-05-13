DOH-Manatee urging people to continue wearing face coverings while in the public

Manatee Masks
By ABC7 Staff | May 13, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 7:10 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) is urging the community to continue wearing masks or face coverings while out in the public.

Face masks or cloths can be made at home using house-hold items. However, these types of masks are not the N-95 or surgical masks needed for healthcare workers.

DOH-Manatee and the CDC are also encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing and standing at least six feet apart from another person.

