DOH-Manatee urging people to continue wearing face coverings while in the public

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) is urging the community to continue wearing masks or face coverings while out in the public.
Face masks or cloths can be made at home using house-hold items. However, these types of masks are not the N-95 or surgical masks needed for healthcare workers.
DOH-Manatee and the CDC are also encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing and standing at least six feet apart from another person.
