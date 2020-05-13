City of Sarasota expands outdoor seating options at local restaurants

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has created a new temporary outdoor café permit in a move to increase traffic at local restaurants. The permit is a move to aid these businesses while continuing to protect patrons.
The new temporary permit allows restaurants to expand or add new outdoor seating arrangements to accommodate recommended social distancing standards. Requirements will be eased to allow temporary seating in parking areas.
There is no fee for the application. You can download it online (click on “Form M2”).
Physical copies are also available for pickup in the first-floor lobby of the City Hall Annex, 1565 First St.
