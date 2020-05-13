City of North Port to hold virtual Memorial Day ceremony

By ABC7 Staff | May 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 2:26 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port announced on Wednesday that a virtual ceremony will be held on Memorial Day to make sure those have sacrificed their lives are remembered properly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Memorial Day service that usually takes place at Veteran’s Park in the city has been canceled.

The virtual service will be on Monday, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The City of North Port says it will start with a few words, followed by a solemn live view of the wreaths that will be placed at the City Center Green.

A drive-thru viewing of the wreaths will also be available during the day starting at 11:30 a.m. until its conclusion at 3:00 p.m.

The virtual service will be available for everyone to watch on the City’s Facebook Page.

