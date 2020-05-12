Workers at Rye Road Giraffes ready for another weekend event after traffic issues

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers with Rye Road Giraffes were stunned by the turnout they had during Saturday’s free event. Unfortunately, they had to deal with some traffic issues that caused them to briefly turn folks away.
People cooped up in their homes in Bradenton and Sarasota were excited to learn that they could take a free drive through the property and see giraffes and zebras. Unfortunately, too many people had the same idea and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office had to come and briefly break up the event until traffic on Rye Road could be under control. The crowds, combined with construction, caused a bit of a headache.
Crystal Landkas Coronas, tells ABC7 that they were able to figure out a plan and reopen after a 45-minute pause on Saturday. They didn’t expect quite the response they got and are working to make sure that traffic flows smoothly. Coronas’ father owns the property.
“The sheriff informed us that we were able to reopen as soon as Rye Road was completely clear, and when people came back to re-enter, that we needed to make sure that the road wasn’t blocked for emergency vehicles. So, we reopened on Saturday, a short 45 minutes after we cleared the road, and we had everything under control," Coronas told ABC7.
That won’t be an issue this weekend, they say, as they are planning for an influx of visitors for another free event weather permitting
If you want to go, the Rye Road Giraffes exhibit will be open at 11 a.m. Saturday and is located on 211 Rye Rd. NE in Bradenton.
