Temperatures warm and tropical system to develop

ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Less than 3 weeks out to the start of the 2020 hurricane season and we may have our 1st storm by this weekend.
Two reliable forecast models (GFS & EURO) are suggesting an area of disturbed weather emerge from a stationary front over the Florida straits and move through the NW Bahamas off the SE coast of Florida. The chance of it happening is now at 70% as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Both show the system developing a closed low as it moves NE near Grand Bahama Island late Friday. If it were to develop into a sub-tropical storm or tropical storm with sustained wind of 40 mph it would gain the name Arthur.
A May storm is not unprecedented as one developed in 2018 and again 2019. The storm will have little if any impact on the Suncoast. It may generate some high surf along the east coast of Florida but not here.
It is expected to track toward the NE over the weekend and then eventually get picked up by a front and carried out to the open waters of the Atlantic.
We will see some additional moisture move in on Friday which will allow for some scattered afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance on Friday is at 40% for those late day storms.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected through the weekend with highs running some 4-6 degrees above average. We will also see the humidity creep back up and it will feel hotter from Friday through Sunday.
There will be a slight chance for scattered showers and storms again on Saturday afternoon and evening and that chance is at 30% otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.
