Pesky love bugs are back on the Suncoast creating a nuisance

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - They’re back! love bugs are swarming across the Suncoast. They are here every year, usually for a month around May and for another month around September.
“We don’t like them, it’s a lot of work to keep them off our cars, off our paint and off of our windshields,” said Stacy Young, a Myakka Head resident.
Although they are a nuisance, an expert with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County says they are harmless.
“They don’t bite, they don’t sting, they’re here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to reproduce,” said Carol Wyatt-Evens, a Chemicals in the Environment Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.
A male love bug will attach to the female for that purpose. The life span of a love bug is three to four days. They love Florida because they like heat. They also are attracted to carbon dioxide such as the exhaust from a vehicle.
Love bugs and vehicles just don’t mix, but there are certain things you can do to make the situation a little bit better.
“Maybe drive a little slower so they’re not splattered on the front of your car," said Wyatt-Evens. "But you can also do things like get a good wax job right now on your car so they come off a little bit easier.”
Dixie Resnick is CEO of the Crowley Museum and Nature Center, a place that’s been open during the coronavirus and during love bug season. She says people are fascinated by love bugs. Her post about these bugs had gone viral on social media.
“It’s just part of life in Florida now, they came in the 1920′s to the United States through natural migration, they’ve been in Florida now since about the 1940′s" said Resnick. "So they’ve been here awhile and they are here to stay, so you mind as well get used to them”
Love bugs are typically flying around from 10am until 6pm. They don’t fly when the temperature is below 68 degrees.
