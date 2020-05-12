23,000 people have received PUA benefits,while others are waiting on a link to apply

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Millions of dollars in federal assistance money are beginning to roll out across the state.
As hundreds of thousands are waiting on benefits, many who were deemed ineligible are waiting on a link to apply for federal funds.
325,837 people have been deemed ineligible for unemployment benefits. 52,549 PUA claims have been processed and an estimated 23,031 people have received PUA payments.
Many people are still wondering why they don’t even have a link to apply even after they were deemed ineligible for state benefits.
Some people who have reached out to us asking about the PUA link had applied for state benefits before April 5, so they have to reapply once they received their ineligible status. Once they were deemed ineligible again then the link to apply for PUA on CONNECT came up for some.
But many say even after being deemed ineligible they still don’t have a link to apply for the federal funds.
When we asked the DEO about this last week they said “if they do not see the link and feel as though they should, I would encourage them to call.”
The thing is many of you have called and either didn't get through or the call taker couldn't help. We told that to the DEO and asked for another option... but, nothing.
When it comes to Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, PEUC, those are also federal funds available to the unemployed across the country.
The purpose of PEUC is to pay people who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits. But for weeks the DEO website has said more information on how to apply is coming... but nothing yet.
The DEO emailed ABC 7 on Tuesday evening and said they would update this web page “with additional PEUC information as quickly as we can.”
As far as our PUA questions, representatives with the DEO said this:
“For claim specific information we would encourage them to call the Call Center at 1-833-FL-APPLY and choose the “Claim Specific” option,” said Paige Landrum with the DEO.
State senator Bill Galvano’s office said those who qualify right now for PEUC would be people unemployed before the pandemic because people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic haven’t exhausted their benefits.
They couldn’t tell us when the application would be available. Neither could Senator Joe Gruters’ office.
