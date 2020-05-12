Payne Park Tennis Center in Sarasota reopening on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More recreation reopenings on the Suncoast have been planned for this week.
The City of Sarasota has announced that the Payne Park Tennis Center will reopen this Friday while encouraging social distancing and safety.
Hours of the facility will be reduced from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
The facility will only allow singles games and you must make reservations. Showers, lockers, and the Court 13 open area will not be available for use.
