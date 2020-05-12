New study looks at long term effects of red tide exposure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Roskamp Institute, which studies neurological diseases, is looking for people to participate in their study which focuses on the long term effects of red tide exposure.
During the last red tide bloom on the Suncoast, between 2017 and 2019, people reported not only having respiratory issues because of the red tide but also neurological issues. Dr. Michael Mullan, who is the Executive Director of The Roskamp Institute, said during that period of time there was an increase in people going to the emergency room complaining of neurological symptoms like extreme migraines. This peaked the institute’s interest to see if inflammation in the brain caused by red tide could have long term impacts and lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease.
“That’s really what you know sparked our interest about this neurotoxin in particular. It’s known to be neuroinflammatory. And what we hope to show of course is that there isn’t any impact. Maybe there are acute effects but there aren’t any long term ones. That would be the best possible outcome. But we really need to look into that because we know that other things that cause inflammation in the brain can have long term impacts,” Dr. Mullan said.
The Rosekamp Institute currently is studying 100 people, but they hope to study 400 people total for their pilot study. They will be taking blood and urine samples over a two year period and have participants fill out questionnaires. They are looking for people who live in Sarasota County or Manatee County and it doesn’t matter if they are located near the water or inland. The study also wants to look at people who felt the impact of the red tide and those who didn’t.
“Some people seem to be almost immune to the effects and others are much more sensitive. We actually want individuals from both groups. I mean there’s lots of fishermen that I’ve met around here that say no I’ve never had problems with red tide at all. We would love to get them into our studies. Because already we’ve seen differences in antibody levels for instance in people who have all been sort of equally exposed," Dr. Mullan said.
Once the pilot study is complete if the Roskamp Institute finds that there are long term neurological impacts from red tide exposure, Dr. Mullan said they will start looking into treatments.
If you lived on the Suncoast during the last red tide bloom and would like to take part in this study you can call Megan Parks at 941-256-8018 ext. 3008.
