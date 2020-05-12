New study looks at long term effects of red tide exposure

“That’s really what you know sparked our interest about this neurotoxin in particular. It’s known to be neuroinflammatory. And what we hope to show of course is that there isn’t any impact. Maybe there are acute effects but there aren’t any long term ones. That would be the best possible outcome. But we really need to look into that because we know that other things that cause inflammation in the brain can have long term impacts,” Dr. Mullan said.