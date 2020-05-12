Manatee County Commission lifts beach parking restrictions

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the Manatee County Commission voted unanimously to lift restrictions on beach parking.
Initially, the commission had put in place a two-hour parking restriction that carried fines if a violation were committed. During Tuesday’s meeting the commission agreed to lift those restrictions to allow visitors to stay longer at the beach.
Social distancing guidelines will still be in place. Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies will enforce crowd control at all county-operated beaches.
