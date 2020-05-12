Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-MAIL VOTING
Trump casts doubt on mail voting. His campaign promotes it.
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is helping Republican voters cast their ballots through the mail even as the president calls the process unreliable. The campaign and its partners with state and national Republican parties are helping voters request absentee ballots and urging them to return those ballots in upcoming elections. It's standard campaign practice but highlights the tensions in the GOP over mail voting in the era of the coronavirus. Democrats are pushing aggressively to expand mail voting because voting in person may not be safe. But Republicans risk falling behind while the president criticizes a practice that campaigns rely on.
Florida reopens barber shops, hair and nail salons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's hair and nail salons are reopening in most of the state along with barber shops. Such shops were allowed to reopen Monday except in hard-hit Miami-Dade and Broward counties. That comes six weeks after the state ordered them closed. The state has ordered that their workers wear masks when seeing customers. They must also require appointments so that few people will be waiting inside and that they spend 15 minutes between each customer sanitizing the work station. This move comes one week after the sit-down dining was allowed at most of the state's restaurants. Almost 41,000 Floridians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 1,735 have died.
Woman charged with setting fire over missing towel
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman set fire to a converted woodshed that another woman was living in following an argument over a missing towel. The Gainesville Sun reports that 57-year-old Robin Hamilton was arrested shortly after Saturday’s fire behind a Hawthorne trailer home. A woman told Alachua County deputies that she was renting the shed from Hamilton and living there with her two dogs. About 20 minutes after the fight, the tenant said she smelled something burning and then saw smoke. The woman said she got out of the shed, but her puppy fled under the furniture and died in the fire.
Crews work to contain fire in Big Cypress National Preserve
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say crews are battling a wildfire in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida. The more than 27,000-acre fire was about 10% contained on Sunday. The Naples Daily News reported that crews conducted successful burnout operations along the boundary road of the Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park. Officials say crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading further east into Everglades National Park. A light rain fell over the area on Sunday, but conditions are still extremely dry.
Florida city closes beaches after visitors sit too close
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city closed its beaches because officials said visitors were not practicing social distancing and could have contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus. Naples closed its beaches Sunday, one week after they reopened. Officials in the southwest Florida city said that the crowds on Saturday were packed too tightly together, so they decided to close beaches until a city council meeting can be held Monday to discuss solutions. Councilman Gary Price went to the beach Saturday after learning about the crowds and took photos of people not obeying rules that require groups to remain apart. The state says 40,000 cases have been confirmed and 1,721 people have died.
Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66
MIAMI (AP) — Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love,” has died. Several media outlets reported that Wright died of cancer at her home in Miami on Sunday. She was 66. A Miami-born singer who started in gospel music, Wright had her breakthrough at age 17 with 1971′s “Clean Up Woman,” a funk-and-soul ditty that would be frequently sampled in subsequent decades. She co-wrote and performed the 1975 proto-disco song “Where is the Love.” The hit would win her a Grammy for best R&B song.
Guaidó advisers quit following bungled Venezuela raid
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says two U.S.-based political advisers have resigned in the fallout from an incursion led by a former-Green Beret to capture President Nicolás Maduro. Guaidó said Monday that he’s accepted the resignations of Juan José Rendon and Sergio Vergara. They signed an agreement with former U.S. special forces soldier Jordan Goudreau. While they say that deal fell apart, Goudreau has taken responsibility for leading a failed operation that left dozens of people inVenezuelan custody. Guaidó has denied having anything to do with Goudreau.
US census stirs uncertainty for those displaced by virus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s not meant to be a trick question, but many displaced by the pandemic aren’t sure how to fill out the 2020 U.S. census. Typically it's easy to say how many people are staying at your home on April 1. But many people living where coronavirus outbreaks hit hardest fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved back in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns. The displacement is especially worrisome in the virus hot spot of New York City, where some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods have the lowest census response rates.
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
Florida reports 650 coronavirus deaths at nursing homes
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting that more than 650 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The state Department of Health released figures late Friday showing that 656 patients and eight employees have died at Florida facilities. That's almost 40% of the state's 1,669 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. One facility near St. Petersburg has had 23 deaths with 13 others in Florida reporting at least 10. People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are particularly endangered by the disease, making nursing homes especially vulnerable to outbreaks. The state now has more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease.