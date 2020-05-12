Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's hair and nail salons are reopening in most of the state along with barber shops. Such shops were allowed to reopen Monday except in hard-hit Miami-Dade and Broward counties. That comes six weeks after the state ordered them closed. The state has ordered that their workers wear masks when seeing customers. They must also require appointments so that few people will be waiting inside and that they spend 15 minutes between each customer sanitizing the work station. This move comes one week after the sit-down dining was allowed at most of the state's restaurants. Almost 41,000 Floridians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 1,735 have died.