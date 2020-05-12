Latest Florida COVID-19 numbers show 41,923 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health has released the state’s latest COVID-19 totals that show the case has confirmed 41,923 cases.
The state has also reported 1,779 deaths, an increase of 44 from yesterday’s totals.
FDOH is now updating once daily. As testing sites continue to multiply, including right here in the Suncoast, here are the latest local totals
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 795 Residents: 791 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 74 Hospitalizations* Residents: 183 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 323 (41%) Female: 468 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 162 (20%) White: 503 (64%) Other: 57 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 69 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 138 (17%) Not-Hispanic: 541 (68%) Unknown/No Data: 112 (14%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 435 Residents: 419 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 141 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 173 (41%) Female: 246 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 25 (6%) White: 338 (81%) Other: 31 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 25 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 44 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 325 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (12%)
