KemPharma: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) _ KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 10 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 28 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.
