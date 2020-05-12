Hemisphere Media: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) on Monday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its first quarter.
The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The cable and television broadcaster posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.
Hemisphere Media shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.
