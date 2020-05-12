First Alert Weather: Hot and dry on the Suncoast with a high wildfire danger

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over the next few days our weather will be driven by an expanding area of high pressure to our north. Sunny skies can be expected and dry air in place will bring low relative humidity. As the high builds our winds will begin to pick up and several breezy days can be expected. The combination of dry air, afternoon heat, a breezy wind and under-story fuels requires a RED FLAG WARNING today for high wildfire danger. Take care with open flame and hot surfaces like the catalytic converters on cars. Refrain from parking your hot vehicle in tall grasses. Moisture will return over the next few days and the risk will become lower.