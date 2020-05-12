First Alert Weather: Hot and dry on the Suncoast with a high wildfire danger

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over the next few days our weather will be driven by an expanding area of high pressure to our north. Sunny skies can be expected and dry air in place will bring low relative humidity. As the high builds our winds will begin to pick up and several breezy days can be expected. The combination of dry air, afternoon heat, a breezy wind and under-story fuels requires a RED FLAG WARNING today for high wildfire danger. Take care with open flame and hot surfaces like the catalytic converters on cars. Refrain from parking your hot vehicle in tall grasses. Moisture will return over the next few days and the risk will become lower.
After several breezy days the moisture will surge back in and bring rain into the forecast. There will a small rain chance on Thursday but the best chance will be on Friday. The rain chances would continue into the rest of the weekend except dry air will move in aloft on Sunday and kill our thunderstorm chance. The start of new work-week will be dry.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.